New Las Vegas nursing college is looking to help combat the state's nursing shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Galen College of Nursing, connected to the Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, is holding a grand opening of the new campus Wednesday afternoon.

School officials say they hope the school's opening will help combat the state's shortage of nurses. According to a 2023 study by the Nevada Health Workforce Research Center, Nevada needs more than 3,000 registered nurses to meet the national average.

"This really was a market that seemed really ripe and in need of additional healthcare workers to service the needs of the community," said Chief Academic Officer for Galen College Tracy Ortelli.

The college currently has more than 150 students enrolled, but Ortelli says they project there will be up to 1,000 students enrolled between their two-year ASN and three-year BSN programs by early 2026.

"With our single focus on nursing education, not only do we offer an outstanding, excellent, high-quality nursing education, we also offer a career trajectory for individuals who would potentially want to continue their education at a different point in time," Ortelli said.

The college enrolls students four times a year and is currently enrolling about 60 students every term. You can find more information on how to apply for either program at the college here.