Las Vegas locals organize donation drives to help Los Angeles wildfire victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When people are in need, the Las Vegas community never hesitates to jump into action.

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles are no different — several businesses and organizations have started donation drives, and so have everyday Las Vegans, doing whatever they can to help.

"Anyone who's born and raised here, or who's spent more than two or three years here, knows that Vegas people are Vegas Strong," said Grace Kang. "They will show up."

Kang is one of many who are showing up. She was born and raised here in the Valley herself, but now lives in Santa Monica, Calif., just south of the evacuation zone for the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

She took photos and videos of the devastation before heading back to Las Vegas to be with family.

"It almost seems apocalyptic in a lot of ways," she said.

The Clark High School alum took to Facebook, asking for physical donations that she'll take back when she returns to Los Angeles, as well as monetary donations with the help of her college alumni group, the Yale Club of Nevada.

"It's almost like taking a little piece of the Vegas Strong strength and dropping it off in LA," Kang said.

Mandy White Eskelin also felt called to act, creating a Facebook page called "Vegas Strong: L.A. Fire Relief" to organize donation drop-offs at local businesses that will be donated to the LA Dream Center.

"Why can't we, as Vegas Strong, come together and donate things that are really needed for those families, because they truly have lost everything," White Eskelin said.

Tammy Wood owns Vegas Crystal Healings at Eastern and Horizon Ridge, which is one of several businesses serving as a drop-off location for White Eskelin's initiative.

"I've teared up a couple times," Wood said. "I just think it's amazing to see Las Vegas pulling together to help out."

"If you find it in your heart to just give a little bit, whether that's monetary, whether that's food, whether that's diapers, I know they're going to be grateful, and it does make a difference," White Eskelin said.

Other local businesses and organizations are pitching in, too: local pizzeria Good Pie is donating 15% of sales from their "Good Hot" pizza to LA fire victims, and the Las Vegas Aces will be holding a donation drive on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at their team headquarters in West Henderson.

These donation drives organized at the drop of a hat are emblematic of the spirit of Las Vegas.

"The community here is really tight," Kang said. "We'll stick together and help where there needs help."

For more information about a few of the different donation drives in the valley benefitting fire victims in Los Angeles, we've put together a special section of our website, which can be found at ktnv.com/donatetola.

The list is ever-evolving, so if you or your business is holding a donation drive, let us know and we'll spread the word.