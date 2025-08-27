Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials: Investigation reveals bad actors retrieved data during cyberattack on state network

Investigators are still working to determine whether data obtained by malicious actors includes Nevadans' personal identifying information, officials with the governor's office said Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Malicious actors were able to retrieve some data during a cyberattack that has crippled Nevada state agencies this week, officials with Gov. Joe Lombardo's office confirmed on Wednesday.

In previous updates, the governor's office maintained that investigators had found "no reason to believe" Nevadans' personal identifying information was compromised in the security breach.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | Hear state and federal officials address the cyberattack impacting services Nevadans rely on:

[FULL PRESSER] State and federal officials address Nevada cyberattack

While officials now say data was moved outside the state network by bad actors, they "cannot yet identify or classify the specific nature of this data," Tim Galluzi, executive director of the Governor's Technology Office, revealed in a press conference to brief Nevadans on the ongoing cyberattack recovery.

"The process of analyzing the information to determine exactly what was taken is complex, methodical and time-consuming," Galluzi said. "Speculation on the data that was affected before we have any definitive proof would be irresponsible."

"What I can promise you is this: Our investigation is our No. 1 priority," he added. "We have leading third-party forensic specialists working with state and federal partners to answer this question. Should we determine that any sensitive personal information of our citizens was compromised, we are prepared to follow the appropriate steps."

The massive network outage began disrupting online services on Sunday, forcing many state agencies to close in-person operations. State officials previously confirmed this is a criminal investigation, and they are being assisted by the FBI.

As of Wednesday afternoon, many state services remain inaccessible both online and in person as recovery efforts are underway. Emergency services, like 911, were never impacted. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which manages unemployment services, has also remained unimpacted, its director said Wednesday.

