Nevada State Police unveil highway signs honoring fallen troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two fallen Nevada State Police troopers are being honored in a special way.

On Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation unveiled memorial signs in honor of Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

According to Nevada State Police, Abbate's sign is near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, recognizing his racing days and contributions as the department's leading emergency vehicle driver instructor.

Felix's sign is near Craig Road and Nellis Air Force Base, where he served in the United States Air Force before joining Nevada State Police.

The two were killed in the line of duty back in November.

A police report states they had pulled over to check on a drunk driver. When the troopers got out of their vehicles, they were hit by a white Chevrolet HHR, which then left the scene.

After doing a grid search, Las Vegas police were able to locate the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex and identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jamarcus Williams.

Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI on April 30 and last week, he was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison. Prosecutors noted that with these charges, Williams is not eligible for probation. The judge also ordered Williams to pay restitution and court fees.

Williams told the court he is accepting responsibility for his actions and the consequences.

