'Both troopers are missing': Dispatch calls reveal search after fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dispatch calls and law enforcement radio traffic are revealing what happened to Nevada State Police troopers after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 3:23 a.m. near Interstate 15 and D Street.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the two troopers had stopped and were making contact with a motorist who appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel and was pulled over to the side of the road. That's whenever a white Chevrolet HHR collided with the troopers and then drove away from the scene.

At least one witness told police they saw what happened, according to dispatch and radio traffic.

"The transient individual just said the [vehicle] rammed them after the troopers were already stopped with the other people," an officer said. "He stated they continued on the ramp northbound."

Metro police share more details on death of two Nevada State Troopers on I-15

Law enforcement officials who arrived at the scene immediately following the crash could be heard questioning where the troopers were.

"Just give us a shout. I don't see [them]," the officer said.

"They should be northbound at the D Street off ramp," dispatch replied.

In another call, another officer relays what he saw.

"When I arrived on scene, both troopers were outstanding," he told the dispatcher. "The driver that was at the wheel was still behind the wheel and he was taken into custody. That's when several passersby [said he was] on D Street and I found him on the shoulder."

Officers stated evidence at the scene shows the troopers may have been thrown and landed in the street below the interstate.

"Per Metro, [his] radio is on D Street, approximately 50 to 60 feet from where he was," one officer said.

Police could be heard giving road closure updates and trying to give first responders directions to get the troopers medical help as soon as possible.

"Your best bet is probably to exit the Spaghetti Bowl and come up Washington, the wrong way on the ramp," an officer said. "Tell medical they can come wrong way, opposite of D Street and the Washington exit ramp. It's closed so they can come the wrong way."

One trooper was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The second trooper was pronounced dead at the scene. While the troopers were getting medical care, law enforcement are worked to save evidence at the scene in order to identify what vehicle hit the two.

"Start doing everything we can to preserve evidence for me please. I know as far as canvassing the area, I know you guys are trying to find transients or people that had the opportunity to see anything," an officer said. "As far as the displacement of [the troopers], try to keep the perimeter as large as we can. We can condense it once we get additional resources on the scene. Once we get verification about any other debris or units that are displaced, we can clear 15 north."

According to Las Vegas police, officers did a grid search until they were able to locate the suspect's vehicle at an apartment complex near J Street and Monroe Avenue around 8 a.m. and were able to bring the suspect into custody.

At 4:44 p.m., Las Vegas police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams, who is facing multiple charges including reckless driving resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting in death, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

Court records indicate he is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Justice Court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Officials from the Injured Police Officers Fund said they are now taking donations for those two troopers. Donations can be made on the organization's website and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the family of the fallen troopers. They add they are not accepting donations on any other website.