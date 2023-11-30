Watch Now
Suspect identified in hit-and-run deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers

Metro has shared new details about the investigation into the deaths of two Nevada State Troopers on I-15 this morning.
Funeral Procession for NHP Troopers
Police Activity on I-15 at Charleston
Posted at 5:39 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 19:59:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Nevada State Police troopers are dead after they were hit by a car on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue on Thursday morning, according to state police.

Authorities say the troopers were helping a motorist who'd stopped on the freeway when they were hit by a vehicle.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement sources confirmed an arrest was made in connection with the killings.

The suspect has since been identified as Jemarcus Williams, 46. Police say he was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI above the legal limit resulting in death.

Jemarcus Williams
"Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers," Nevada State Police said in a statement.

Law enforcement procession

State and local law enforcement escorted the bodies of the two state troopers in a procession along I-15 starting at about 8:30 a.m. The route started at Washington Avenue, went south to Charleston Boulevard, and ended at the Clark County Coroner's office.

Procession arriving at coroner's office

Officers arriving at the office could be seen hugging each other and saluting the fallen troopers as they were brought to the coroner.

Traffic closures

Las Vegas police announced a partial re-opening of northbound lanes of I-15 at Charleston Boulevard after a closure that lasted nearly 12 hours.

Drivers were advised to "plan for delays as the on scene investigation continues."

As of 3:04 p.m. Thursday, ramps from U.S. 95 to I-15 northbound were still closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Traffic in and around the Spaghetti Bowl was heavily impacted and drivers were advised to expect delays or use an alternate route through the area.

Community reactions

State and local leaders sent their condolences to Nevada State Police on social media in response to the news of the troopers' deaths.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a statement calling the troopers' deaths "a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state."

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas. This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman called the collision "a senseless and tragic loss of two loyal Nevada State Troopers" and extended her condolences to their families.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft described the deaths as "absolutely devastating."

"My heart and thoughts are with our troopers, their families, and loved ones," Naft wrote in a social media post.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wrote that she and her husband were "heartbroken to hear that two Troopers were tragically killed in the line of duty today."

Channel 13 will provide additional updates as more details become available.

