Nevada State Police identifies two troopers killed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police officials have released the names and photos of two of their troopers killed while helping a stalled motorist on I-15 in Las Vegas early Thursday morning.

The release has come a little more than 12 hours after the crash. Just after 8 p.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol division of the Nevada State Police provided details on the lives and careers of the two men.

Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix were killed in a hit-and-run. Within hours police identified a driver who has been arrested for a DUI and fleeing the scene after the fact.

KTNV Nevada State Troopers (Sergeant Michael Abbate, left) (Trooper Alberto Felix, right) killed in a hit and run crash on November 30, 2023.

Abbate had just been promoted to sergeant this month.

"Both Sergeant Abbate and Trooper Felix dedicated their careers to serving the State of Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride. The Nevada State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of our fallen heroes. We respectfully request that the media maintain the privacy of the families and the Department during this challenging time," said Nevada State Police Public Information Officer Kim Yoko Smith.

While law enforcement continued investigating the circumstances of the crash, and planning memorial services, the agency is revealing more about the two troopers' service.

Sergeant Michael Abbate joined the Department in December 2013 and was recently promoted to Sergeant in November 2023.

Trooper Alberto Felix, became a part of the Department in January 2019. Prior to his service with the Highway Patrol, Trooper Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff until the day of internment two men.