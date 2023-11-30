PHOTOS: Law enforcement procession escorts fallen Nevada State Police troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A law enforcement procession escorted the bodies of two fallen Nevada State Police troopers through the streets of Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Two separate processions a few hours apart brought the fallen troopers to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Procession arriving at coroner's office

The two troopers were hit by a car and killed on Interstate 15 early Thursday morning, according to officials with Nevada State Police. Neither had been publicly identified as of this report.

State Police say the troopers stopped to help a motorist in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Washington Avenue when they were hit by a car.

Scores of officers stood at attention to greet their fallen law enforcement companions at the coroner's office.

It was an emotional moment as the gurneys draped with American flags were brought into the coroner's office. Afterward, officers could be seen holding each other, some with tears in their eyes.

As of 11 a.m., law enforcement sources confirmed an arrest had been made in connection with the troopers' deaths.

The investigation is in the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.