Gov. Lombardo orders flags at half-staff to honor two Nevada state troopers killed Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo had ordered all U.S. flags and State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and public buildings beginning immediately on November 30.

The flags are to remain at half staff until sunset on the day of interment to honor the two fallen Nevada State Troopers who were killed while helping a motorist Thursday morning.

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas. This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

The order follows a large law enforcement procession escorting the two troopers' bodies to the Clark County Coroner on Thursday.

RELATED: Community leaders share heartbreak, grief over killing of two Nevada State Troopers