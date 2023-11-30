Community leaders share heartbreak, grief over killing of two Nevada State Troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Politicians, local agencies, and law enforcement shared their condolences and heartbreak over the killing of two Nevada State Troopers on I-15 Thursday morning.

Authorities say the two troopers were assisting a motorist on I-15 at Washington when they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene shortly after. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed around 11 a.m. that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Police officers could be seen crying and consoling one another before and after a procession was held to escort the troopers' bodies to the Clark County Coroner.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo described the troopers' deaths as "a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state" in a statement.

The flags at the Clark County Government Center were lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen troopers, according to county officials.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman described the incident as "a senseless and tragic loss of two loyal Nevada State Troopers." She also extended her condolences to the troopers' families.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft also honored the troopers in a post on X, describing their deaths as "absolutely devastating."

He continued, "My heart and thoughts are with our troopers, their families, and loved ones."

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto thanked the fallen troopers for their "service and sacrifice" to the Las Vegas community in a post on X. She said she and her husband were "heartbroken to hear that two Troopers were tragically killed in the line of duty" on Thursday.

Senator Jacky Rosen also shared her heartbreak over the situation on X, stating, "These officers made the ultimate sacrifice, and Nevada will forever be indebted to them."

My heart breaks for these officers, their loved ones, and the entire @NVStatePolice community.



"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of two brothers in blue," Henderson Police Department shared in a post on X.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Metro Undersheriff Andrew Walsh started the briefing by sharing his condolences with the troopers' families and his fellow officers with the Nevada State Police.

"I want to start by expressing my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen troopers and to our fellow brothers and sisters at Nevada State Police," Walsh said.

He continued, "I just want to reflect for a moment and reiterate that being a public servant, being a first responder in this community, is something that we all enjoy and something that we know we do with the support of everyone we serve. Right now, during this very tragic time, Nevada State Police is going to need that love and support from the community more than ever."