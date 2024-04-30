Suspect in hit-and-run deaths of state troopers pleads guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of hitting a killing two Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol troopers pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Jemarcus Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI causing deathafter hitting and killing troopers Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix. The prosecutor noted that these charges are not eligible for probation.

Authorities say the troopers Abbate and Felix were helping a motorist who'd stopped on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle.

WATCH Channel 13's coverage of the procession for the two fallen troopers.

Live broadcast: Procession for Nevada State Police troopers killed on I-15

The prosecutor also noted for the record that the families of Abbate and Felix were present in court Tuesday morning.

Sentencing for Williams will be held on June 11 at 8:30 a.m.