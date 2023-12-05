Dozens leave flowers, notes and memorabilia for fallen troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A memorial at the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command continue to grow for the two troopers who lost their lives last Thursday in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15.

Nevada State Police left a trooper vehicle in the parking lot on Friday for the public to pay respects.

Since Friday, dozens in the community have left flowers, notes and other memorabilia to respect and honor fallen troopers Sergeant Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix.

The incident hit especially close to home for Susan White. She’s a retired North Las Vegas police detective.

“I did 21-and-a-half years with North Las Vegas, the last 11 years as detective,” said White. “It was preventable. It should have never happened. Now here we are. We have to bury two troopers.”

White has since picked up laser engraving and said she used this skill to make something extra special for the families of the troopers.

“I created some badges out of wood for the troopers’ families with a laser engraved photo in the center of the badge where the state seal would normally be,” said White. “It’s just a small gesture. I felt compelled to do something because it’s such a sad, senseless death.”

The crash happened near I-15 and D Street in the early morning hours last Thursday. Metro Police say the suspect, 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams, hit the troopers in a white Chevy SUV and left the scene.

According to a Metro arrest report, when officers found the Chevy, there was major damage on the right passenger side consistent with a pedestrian collision.

Detectives also found a Nevada State Police metal badge inside the vehicle.

Robert Walker is a Las Vegas truck driver who left flowers and an American flag for the two troopers on Thursday.

“You always see other people in those situations. But when you see highway patrol that was helping someone and it happens to them, it’s devastating,” said Walker.

“The highway patrol does a lot in this community. In multiple times, they stopped when I had a flat in this truck. They pulled over and helped me with my flat, risking their lives for this community.”

Currently, ribbons with the badge numbers of the fallen troopers have been placed on each side of the memorial trooper vehicle.

While the two fallen troopers have completed their end of watch, they will live on in memory.

Williams is facing several felony charges including reckless driving and DUI resulting in death.