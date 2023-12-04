Memorial services announced for two Nevada State Police troopers killed in I-15 hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial services were announced for two fallen troopers who were killed in a hit-and-run on I-15 early Thursday morning.

KTNV Nevada State Troopers (Sergeant Michael Abbate, left) (Trooper Alberto Felix, right) killed in a hit and run crash on November 30, 2023.

Nevada State Police said both memorial services are open for the community to attend. The services will also be available in a live stream.

Nevada State Police said Trooper Alberto Felix's service will be held Friday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church located at 1001 New Beginnings in Henderson.

Memorial Service for Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol Trooper Alberto Felix.

The Memorial Service is open for the community to attend.

Palm Mortuary link: https://t.co/b8KyiAs545

The service will also be available Live Stream on the Nevada State Police YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/bgWBcmuqVt — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 4, 2023

Sergeant Micheal Abbate's service is expected to be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the same address.

Memorial Service for Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol Sergeant Michael Abbate.

The Memorial Service is open for the community to attend. Palm Mortuary link: https://t.co/hhepS4vZNj

The service will also be available Live Stream on the Nevada State Police YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/McUQHurtCE — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 4, 2023

HOW TO HELP: How you can help the families of the Nevada State Police troopers killed on I-15

Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Prior to his service with the Highway Patrol, Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Nevada State Police said the hit-and-run happened around 3:23 p.m. near I-15 and D Street. The incident closed all northbound lanes of I-15 at Charleston for nearly 12 hours.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix stopped to contact a driver "who appeared to be sleeping in their car" on the side of the freeway.

Metro police share more details on death of two Nevada State Troopers on I-15

LVMPD identified the suspect in the hit-and-run as 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams. According to police, Williams collided with the troopers in a white Chevrolet HHR and then drove away from the scene.

13 INVESTIGATES: Eerie similarities between prior DUI, current case for suspect in NSP trooper deaths

He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI above the legal limit resulting in death.

Saturday, a memorial drive was hosted by two local truck companies and the Nevada State Highway Patrol.