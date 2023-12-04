Watch Now
Memorial services announced for two Nevada State Police troopers killed in I-15 hit-and-run

Nevada State Troopers (Sergeant Michael Abbate, left) (Trooper Alberto Felix, right) killed in a hit and run crash on November 30, 2023.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 20:37:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial services were announced for two fallen troopers who were killed in a hit-and-run on I-15 early Thursday morning.

Nevada State Police said both memorial services are open for the community to attend. The services will also be available in a live stream.

Nevada State Police said Trooper Alberto Felix's service will be held Friday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church located at 1001 New Beginnings in Henderson.

Sergeant Micheal Abbate's service is expected to be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the same address.

Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Prior to his service with the Highway Patrol, Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Nevada State Police said the hit-and-run happened around 3:23 p.m. near I-15 and D Street. The incident closed all northbound lanes of I-15 at Charleston for nearly 12 hours.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix stopped to contact a driver "who appeared to be sleeping in their car" on the side of the freeway.

LVMPD identified the suspect in the hit-and-run as 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams. According to police, Williams collided with the troopers in a white Chevrolet HHR and then drove away from the scene.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI above the legal limit resulting in death.

Saturday, a memorial drive was hosted by two local truck companies and the Nevada State Highway Patrol.

