How you can help the families of the Nevada State Police troopers killed on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A little over 24 hours later, a string of crime scene tape is all that was left of the scene where two Nevada State Police troopers lost their lives.

Friday brought a flood of support on social media honoring the fallen troopers, Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

"I started posting the officer down memorials because nobody was," Susan Smith, founder of Protecting the Blue, told Channel 13.

Smith and her husband are both former law enforcement officers. She says they started Protecting the Blue, a national non-profit that honors officers who are currently serving and those who have passed.

The Injured Police Officers Fund says they're working on a physical memorial to honor the troopers.

"Right now, there's a lot happening in the background," said Alexander Cuevas, the secretary for the IPOF. "We are working on a vigil; we are working with community members. You know, everyone is welcome to do their own thing, however, the Injured Police Officers Fund is working on an event to memorialize these two fallen heroes."

Cuevas adds that the IPOF has set up an online portal for those looking to get involved and help the troopers' families.

"A lot of people have been reaching out and asking how they can help, and one of the big ways is the Injured Police Officers Fund is the only non-profit raising money for this tragedy," Cuevas said.

Those interested can get involved or make a donation online at ipof.vegas.