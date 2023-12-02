Tow trucks, Nevada State Police to hold memorial drive in honor of fallen state troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two Nevada State Troopers killed in a hit-and-run on I-15 will be honored with a memorial drive on Saturday, hosted by local tow truck companies and the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Abbate and Trooper Felix were struck and killed by JeMarcus Williams on Thursday morning while helping a motorist on I-15 near Washington Avenue. State prosecutors revealed during Williams' initial appearance in court that he was seen drinking at the Palms Casino before the collision and had even been arrested for DUI in 2007.

The procession will begin at 4:00 p.m., starting at the Dula Community Center at 451 E. Bonanza and traveling to 95, the I-15 southbound to the 215 westbound. The procession will conclude at the Nevada Highway Patrol building, where a tribute vehicle in honor of the troopers has been placed.

Tune in at 4:00 p.m. for a live stream of the procession at ktnv.com/live.