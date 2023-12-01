Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing two state troopers held on $500K bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect accused of hitting and killing two Nevada State Police Troopers with his car on Interstate 15 made his first appearance in court on Friday.

46-year-old JeMarcus Williams was arrested around 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI above the legal limit resulting in death.

During his initial appearance, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set William's bail at $500,000.

State prosecutors say a Metro arrest report showed that Williams had been drinking at Palms Casino until he was so intoxicated that security officers had to escort him out. The officers also threatened to alert Metro if Williams entered his car.

Prosecutors added that once Metro tracked him down, he initially told officers that he "didn't kill him" but eventually confessed, saying, "I f***** up."

The State also revealed that Williams was also found guilty of DUI in 2007, in which an officer observed an open container in his vehicle and had to "swerve off the road to avoid being hit."

While prosecutors initially asked for bail to be set at $1M, the public defender assigned to represent Williams asked that the bail order not exceed $20,000. He added that William's family had shown up to the hearing to support him and are all located in Las Vegas.

When approached following the hearing, his family members told Channel 13, "We just want some privacy at this time."

Williams could also be seen crying and wiping his tears during the hearing.

If Williams posts bail, he will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring. He is due in court again on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Jamarcus Williams’ bail set at $500K.



State says Metro arrest report shows Williams was drinking at Palms Casino and was so intoxicated that security officers had to escort him.



State revealed Williams was also found guilty of DUI in 2007. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/cXjQ03duJE — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) December 1, 2023

PREVIOUS: Suspect identified in hit-and-run deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers

Authorities say the fallen troopers were helping a motorist who "appeared to be asleep behind the wheel" on I-15 at Washington Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle.

Police have identified the troopers as Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.