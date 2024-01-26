'Guns N Hoses' hockey game proceeds will help families of Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights are hosting their second annual Guns and Hoses game, featuring the Las Vegas Police Department and the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The Las Vegas Police Knights and the Vegas Valley Fire Hockey team are teaming up to raise funds for the Vegas Fire and Rescue Charitable Association. This year, a portion of the proceeds will support the families of Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, who lost their lives in the line of duty on Nov. 30.

Those interested in attending can only get tickets by purchasing tickets for the Silver Knights’ game against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday at 7 p.m. through this page. Fans with tickets to that game will receive entry into the Guns vs Hoses face-off at 1 p.m. at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.