Police report: Two NSP troopers were killed while assisting drunk driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about the circumstances of the tragic November crash which killed two Nevada State Police troopers. A new police report reveals they were checking on a drunk driver when the two troopers were hit and killed by another drunk driver.

The LVMPD report states that officers F. Ascola and R. Winberg were dispatched to help the initial two NSP troopers who were hit by a drunk driver (later identified as Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix).

RELATED: 'I f--ked up.' DUI suspect's history before crash killing two troopers discussed in court

Once the two officers arrived, they found the man the troopers stopped to check on still passed out behind the wheel with the ignition running. That man has now been identified as Pacheco Guillermo.

According to the report, Guillermo was still asleep behind the wheel of his black Jeep Wagon with an open can of Pacifico Cerveza in the cup holder when the second pair of officers arrived. He was woken up and arrested by a third responding officer, M. Moran with the Nevada Highway Patrol division of the Nevada State Police.

Police say Guillermo admitted to being at a work party at Planet Hollywood prior to the incident. He was arrested for DUI and handcuffed while trying to steady himself upright against the side of a car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

