Funeral procession honors life of Nevada State Police Trooper Alberto Felix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A funeral procession will honor the life of Nevada State Police Trooper Alberto Felix, one of the two officers killed in a hit-and-run on I-15 last week.

The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, departing from the Palm South Jones Mortuary and traveling north onto Jones Boulevard to U.S. 95. From there, the procession will travel south toward I-15 South and exit east on Sahara Avenue toward Las Vegas Boulevard.

KTNV

From the boulevard, the procession will head to 215 East towards US-95 North, until finally exiting on East Russell Road. The procession will end at Central Church on 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson, where a Celebration of Life will be held.

To support the fallen troopers and their families, Nevada State Police say that the Injured Police Officers' Fund is the only approved donation point.