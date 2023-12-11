WATCH: Funeral procession, memorial services in honor of Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A procession and memorial services are planned Monday morning in honor of Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate.

Abbate was one of two state troopers killed in the line of duty on Nov. 30 when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 15.

A law enforcement procession escorting Abbate's casket from Palm Downtown Mortuary to Central Church in Henderson is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

A series of rolling traffic closures from the mortuary to Central Church can be expected through at least 10:45 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Abbate was a state trooper for 10 years and had been promoted to sergeant just weeks before he was killed, Nevada State Police said. A native of Las Vegas, Abbate would have celebrated his 38th birthday on Dec. 22.

Those who knew him in life remembered him as a loving husband and father with a passion for kart racing.

MORE: How you can help the families of the Nevada State Police troopers killed on I-15