Traffic closures planned for procession honoring Sgt. Michael Abbate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A law enforcement procession will escort Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate's casket through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning.

A series of road closures will be in place from the Palm Downtown Mortuary to Central Church in Henderson.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada outlined the road closures as follows:



Interstate 15 southbound from Washington Avenue to Sahara Avenue

Eastbound Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Sahara Avenue to the 215 beltway

Eastbound 215 from Las Vegas Boulevard to U.S. 95

Northbound U.S. 95 to Russell Road

Tentatively, the road closures can be expected from 9:30 a.m. through 10:45 a.m.

Drivers were advised to expect delays or use an alternate route through the closed areas.

Sgt. Abbate's procession and memorial service will happen just a few days after the procession and services for Trooper Alberto Felix.

Both troopers were killed in the line of duty on Nov. 30 when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-15.

