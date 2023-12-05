Attorney reveals suspect in fatal trooper hit-and-run plans to plead 'not guilty'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An attorney for the suspect accused of killing two Nevada State Police Troopers in a hit-and-run on I-15 last week revealed that he plans to plead "not guilty."

On Tuesday morning, JeMarcus Williams was appointed public defenders Michael Yohay and Anna Clark in Judge Joe Bonaventure's courtroom. The attorneys told Channel 13 that they reviewing the evidence in the case and that Williams plans to plead not guilty.

Additionally, Williams waived his right to a preliminary hearing in 15 days. The court set the preliminary hearing date for Jan. 30, 2024.

Troopers Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix were stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle when they were hit by a car and mortally wounded, police said previously.

The vehicle, a white Chevrolet HHR, was found by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers a few hours after the collision in the parking lot of an apartment complex less than a mile from where the troopers were hit.

In the arrest report, investigators documented finding "a Nevada State Police metal badge" when they searched the vehicle.

Williams is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.