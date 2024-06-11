Man guilty of state trooper hit-and-run deaths sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of hitting a killing two Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol troopers was in court Tuesday for sentencing.

Jemarcus Williams pleaded guilty on April 30 to two counts of DUI causing deathafter hitting and killing troopers Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix. The prosecutor noted that these charges are not eligible for probation.

Authorities say the troopers Abbate and Felix were helping a motorist who'd stopped on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle.

Dozens of community members were present to hear the sentencing. A second courtroom had to be opened to allow everyone inside.

Before sentencing officially began, counsel approached the bench to speak with the judge.

