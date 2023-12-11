How a Las Vegas man plans to honor 2 fallen Nevada State Police troopers during Monday's procession

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Las Vegas man is doing what he can to honor the Nevada State Troopers who were killed in the line of duty late last month.

“When an officer falls, this whole community feels it," said John Waudby, who is a veteran and worked closely with law enforcement.

He says he'll place a banner and dozens of flags at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Monday morning in honor of Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

“It’s still somebody’s husband, their brother, their son. There’s going to be two empty seats at the Christmas table this year, and we don’t know them or work with them to feel it," Waudby said.

Trooper Felix and Sgt. Abbate were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a motorist on Interstate 15 on Nov. 30. Jemarcus Williams, 46, is facing charges in their deaths.

“This, this was completely preventable," Waudby said.

“But I’m just thankful that the community is willing to do something and show the family support during this time," said Karen Sanford, who supports law enforcement and the efforts Waudby is displaying to honor them.

Waudby says he will also place three UNLV flags at the site Monday morning, each representing a victim of the mass shooting on campus last week: Patricia Navarro, Cha Jan "Jerry" Chang and Naoko Takemaru.

“I was heartbroken. I remember seeing it on breaking news, you know, and I turned around and was watching it on TV and just in awe, and saying 'you gotta be kidding me, another mass shooting in Vegas,'" Waudby said.

He says he wakes up every morning thanking God for another day to live, especially since the recent tragedies.

“I have to lean on that scripture and keep the faith, because if we don’t we’re going to go crazy," said Waudby.

Waudby invites anyone to come and help him show support for Sgt. Abbate ahead of his procession Monday morning.

MORE: How you can help the families of the Nevada State Police troopers killed on I-15