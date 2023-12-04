Arrest report reveals new details on investigation into deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report reveals new details about the police investigation that led to the arrest of 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams for the deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers last week.

The troopers, Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, were stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle when they were hit by a car and mortally wounded, police said previously.

The vehicle, a white Chevrolet HHR, was found by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers a few hours after the collision in the parking lot of an apartment complex less than a mile from where the troopers were hit.

In the arrest report, investigators documented finding "a Nevada State Police metal badge" when they searched the vehicle.

The troopers had stopped on the D Street exit from northbound Interstate 15 after taking a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the off-ramp, the arrest report states.

They'd parked their cars in front of and behind a black Jeep Wrangler and got out to investigate when they were hit by the Chevrolet HHR, investigators stated. Dash camera video confirmed the troopers had their emergency lights on, police noted in the report.

Officers taking part in a grid search of the area located the Chevy with "major damage" to its right front "consistent with having been involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision," investigators stated.

When they first contacted Williams, the report states one of the officers "overheard Jemarcus say, something to the effect of, 'I did not kill 'em and you should be out there finding who did.'"

In an interview with detectives, Williams is said to have admitted to drinking one shot of vodka while attending a concert at the Palms on Thursday night.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the casino and outlined a timeline of Williams' activities at the Palms, which included him ordering at least two drinks, based on information in the report.

Williams' friend had also secured table service at the Palms' rooftop bar, Ghostbar, and detectives noted that order included a bottle of Hennessy, three Tito's Vodka and three Red Bull energy drinks.

Detectives who reviewed the surveillance footage noted Williams "appears as though he was heavily intoxicated due to his body swaying, he used furniture to hold himself upright, spilled his drink, and dropped his phone on several occasions."

At approximately 3:01 a.m., Williams was seen taking the elevator back to the casino floor, where he "appeared lost" and was approached by security, who followed him out to the parking lot.

"An incident report was generated by security which stated an intoxicated male was being escorted out," investigators stated in the report. "Security advised Williams that if he got into his vehicle, they would notify Metro. Security officers suggested the male take a taxi or an Uber."

After that, surveillance footage showed Williams walk "past his vehicle and toward the sidewalk on Flamingo (Road)." Detectives stated he "appeared to be hiding from security behind a large tree as he was out of view of the camera."

When security officers walked away, investigators state Williams "ran back to his vehicle and entered the driver's seat," then drove out of the parking lot and headed east on Flamingo Road, in the general direction of I-15.

In their interview with Williams, detectives noted he "had a slurred speech pattern that was incoherent at times, he emitted a strong odor of alcoholic beverage from his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had a blank stare."

Williams allegedly told investigators he was in the passenger seat of the car and was driven home by a friend, then passed out and woke up in the parking lot of his apartment.

Investigators also noted he "made statements such as, 'I'm f—ed, I'm going to jail for life,'" and "'It's me, I f—ed up, I was driving, I wrecked him, I wrecked him.'"

A records check revealed Williams had a prior arrest for DUI in October 2007 and was convicted in July 2008, the report stated.

Detectives also documented that they were granted a search warrant to draw Williams' blood, but the results of that test were not stated in the report.