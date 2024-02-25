Henderson girl runs two miles to honor fallen Nevada State Police troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson girl is continuing her quest to make sure fallen Nevada police officers and troopers are not forgotten.

11-year-old Theresa Ann Babcock works with a nonprofit organization called Running 4 Heroes, which focuses on raising awareness and funds for the families of fallen officers.

Babcock's first official run for an officer was Oct. 2022, when she ran one mile on the Las Vegas Strip, alongside other Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers, to remember Officer Truong Thai. He was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

On Friday, Babcock ran a mile in honor of Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate and on Saturday, she ran a mile in honor of Trooper Alberto Felix.

Robert Babcock, Running 4 Heroes

She started at Sierra Gold on Jones Boulevard and ran one mile to a Nevada Highway Patrol station.

That's where Babcock met Abbate's wife and presented her with the flag that she ran with.

Robert Babcock

According to the organization, this was the Mile 11 and 12 that Babcock has run in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.

Robert Babcock

You can watch the run for Abbate here and the run for Felix here.