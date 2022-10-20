10-year-old girl runs mile on Las Vegas Strip in honor of fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Honoring a fallen hero.

Wednesday afternoon, 10-year-old Theresa Ann Babcock ran one mile on the Las Vegas Strip for officer Truong Thai. Thai was shot and killed last week after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Babcock was also joined by fellow officers and the nonprofit "Running 4-Heroes" organization.

Babcock says she wanted express her gratitude to the family of Thai and his peers.

"I want to make sure that the family knew that the officer will never be forgotten," she said. "I really feel sad that he died, but I also feel happy that he got to serve our country."

This was her first official run for an officer as part of the non-profit.