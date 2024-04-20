VGK GM: Captain Mark Stone cleared for full contact ahead of playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Can the Vegas Golden Knights win back-to-back Stanley Cups? That's the question on a lot of fans' minds as playoff hockey finally arrives.

On Saturday, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon shared more about how the team is approaching playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon speaks ahead of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

McCrimmon said he was proud of the team for overcoming injuries and fighting for a spot in the post-season.

"It's a long season and there were a lot of nights that we played without seven or eight players and a lot of those nights, it was without some of our top players so I'm proud of our players from that respect," McCrimmon said. "I really like the makeup of our roster of we head into playoffs."

That includes healthy players returning to practice and possibly suiting up for the first playoff game. For example, McCrimmon said Mark Stone has made an incredible recovery after recovering from a Grade 3 lacerated spleen.

"That game was on a Tuesday. By the time we got later in the week and met with our doctors, in terms of the timeline it was anticipated he would miss, the doctor said it to me exactly like this. He said 'Kelly, there's a stack of literature this high [holds hand high off the table] saying that that injury is going to take three to six months [to recover from]. There's a stack of literature this high [lowers hand] saying it could take less than that."

McCrimmon said Stone was monitored with a series of ultrasounds and CT scans. He was cleared on April 12 to skate non-contact and has been cleared for full contact and could return for Game 1.

McCrimmon added several key members of the team could also be returning to the lineup soon.

"[Alex Pietrangelo] left a game-day skate in Arizona a couple of weeks ago and came home, had his appendix removed. He has been recovering from an appendectomy," McCrimmon said. "Chandler Stephenson will be a full participant in practice. He had missed a little time. William Carrier will be a full participant. He had missed a longer period of time. Anthony Mantha will practice today in a non-contact jersey."

The first opponent is no stranger to the guys in gold. They'll be facing off against former VGK head coach Pete Deboer, former VGK assistant coach Misha Donskov, and the Dallas Stars.

In a twist of fate, the Vegas Golden Knights have gone to playoffs in six out of the franchise's seven seasons and Deboer has been part of all of them.

In 2018 and 2019, VGK faced Deboer when he coached the San Jose Sharks. Deboer led Vegas during the 2020 and 2021 playoff runs. He also coached the team in 2022, which was the only season, so far, the team hasn't made playoffs. After he was let go from Vegas, he joined Dallas where the Golden Knights faced him last season and will again this season.

During the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, Vegas defeated the Stars in the Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Things got chippy at times between the two teams. After Game 3, the Dallas Stars had to issue an apology due to "unacceptable fan behavior", which included fans throwing items at the Knights as they headed to the locker room during an intermission. That included a popcorn bucket, which hit goaltender Adin Hill in the head.

Two Stars were also punished for their actions on the ice that night. Jamie Benn was suspended for cross-checking Mark Stone less than two minutes into the game while Dallas center Max Domi was fined $5,000, "the maximum allowable," for slashing Stone in the third period.

Dallas Stars captain cross-checks Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone during Game 3

Ultimately, VGK came out on top. On Friday, Deboer said the Stars aren't focusing on the rear view mirror and instead, what's ahead of them.

“I don’t think you make a big deal about it but you also don’t dismiss it,” DeBoer said. “It’s the team that ended your season and the team that went on to win the Stanley Cup, which was our goal last year. It’s not all encompassing but it’s definitely there and you don’t ignore that.”

He added both teams will probably have to knock some rust off.

“We haven’t played them in a long time, and their personnel is going to be different come playoff time than even what it was in the last two weeks,” DeBoer said. “What you do know is their identity and what they’re trying to do. And when they do plug in all of those guys, you know what their strengths will be and we have to find a way to get through all of that.”

The Golden Knights are hosting several fan activations across the valley before they travel to Dallas.

Game 1 is set for Monday and the puck is scheduled to drop at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 and our pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. Channel 13's Johnny Resendiz will also be traveling to Dallas and recap all the action on the ice.