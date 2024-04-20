Vegas Golden Knights announce fan activations ahead of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time for playoff hockey! The Vegas Golden Knights are celebrating with the fans and giving the chance to wish the team good luck as they hit the road to face the Dallas Stars for the first two games.

On Saturday, Chance will be hosting a party brunch starting at 10 a.m. There will be a DJ, poster-making station, giveaways, and free food and drinks. The team is scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to wear gold and bring signs to show their support of the team.

On Sunday, the team will practice at 11 a.m. After practice, fans can join VGK's Maverick outside of City National Arena and along Orchard Park Drive to cheer on the team as they leave the facility to travel to Dallas.

On Monday, Golden Knights fans are invited to check out the game at the team's official watch party at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino. The party starts at 6 p.m. There will be a DJ, giveaways, and raffle prizes. Fans wearing Golden Knights apparel will get in for free but fans must be at least 21 years old.

If you'd rather stay home to catch all the action, you can watch Game 1 against the Dallas Stars on Vegas 34. Our pregame coverage is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m.