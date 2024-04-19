Vegas Golden Knights launching text messaging service ahead of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the horizon, the Vegas Golden Knights are launching a text messaging service to keep fans in the know.

On Friday, the team announced they are launching "Lmk VGK", which delivers updates straight to users' mobile phones.

Team officials said subscribers can get updates on playoff ticket information, watch party details, special offers, new retail items, and more.

"We want our fans to be able to access important Golden Knights and Realm-related information in the most convenient and customized way possible," Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi said in a press release. "Lmk VGK is a perfect complement to our social media platforms and email newsletters and will bring value to fans right to their mobile devices."

You can register for the free service here.