Vegas Golden Knights' former assistant coach Misha Donskov joins Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From one Vegas Golden Knights family to another. Former VGK assistant coach Misha Donskov is joining former VGK head coach Pete DeBoer as a member of the Dallas Stars.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

Welcome to #TexasHockey!



We have named Misha Donskov as an assistant coach on Pete DeBoer's staff.



— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 7, 2023

Last month, the Golden Knights announced that Donskov was no longer with the team.

On staff since year one, and now a Stanley Cup champion.



— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 3, 2023

Donskov joined the Golden Knights prior to the expansion draft and helped build the roster. He originally started off as the director of hockey operations, a role he held for his first three years in Vegas. For the past four seasons, he has been an assistant coach.

Director of Hockey Operations Misha Donskov checks in with what our hockey ops department is hoping to accomplish this summer. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 27, 2017

Before coming to Vegas, Donskov was an assistant coach and manager of hockey operations/analytics for Hockey Canada's Men's National Team, an associated coach for the Ottawa 67's, and an assistant coach for the London Knights.