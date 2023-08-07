Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights' former assistant coach Misha Donskov joins Dallas Stars

Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 15:20:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From one Vegas Golden Knights family to another. Former VGK assistant coach Misha Donskov is joining former VGK head coach Pete DeBoer as a member of the Dallas Stars.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

Last month, the Golden Knights announced that Donskov was no longer with the team.

Donskov joined the Golden Knights prior to the expansion draft and helped build the roster. He originally started off as the director of hockey operations, a role he held for his first three years in Vegas. For the past four seasons, he has been an assistant coach.

Before coming to Vegas, Donskov was an assistant coach and manager of hockey operations/analytics for Hockey Canada's Men's National Team, an associated coach for the Ottawa 67's, and an assistant coach for the London Knights.

