Suspect in death of Reba the bulldog sentenced to 16 to 48 months in prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the suspects in the death of Reba the bulldog will spend a little over a year, at minimum, in custody after a Wednesday morning sentencing.

In court on Wednesday, Isaac Laushaul Jr apologized for what happened and asked that the community and his family could forgive him for his actions. He also told the court he wants to put this behind him so he can move forward with his family and his kids.

The state requested to allow a victim impact statement in consideration of sentence from a representative of Vegas Pet Rescue projects, saying they were the first on the scene, tried to rescue Reba, and got her the medical care she needed.

However, Laushaul's attorneys asked it not be heard because it does not come from a direct family member of the victim.

Ultimately, the judge decided not to allow the victim's impact statement.

The judge also said the case is very difficult on each side, and it's certainly serious, yet there are no means for someone who has limited assets, a limited amount of money, to deal with sick or dying animals.

He said, according to the evidence presented, he doesn't think a jury would find he acted appropriately given all of the facts of the case. However, he has pleaded guilty and by doing so, saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars for a trial.

Judge Israel also acknowledged that this is an extremely significant offense.

In the end, Laushaul was sentenced to 16 to 48 months in the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections, with credit for 278 days served.

Isaac Laushaul Jr. had pleaded guilty in July to one count of animal cruelty in connection to the dog's death.

Laushaul initially entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. He was arrested with Markeisha Foster, who has since pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and is now out of custody ahead of her Sept. 8 sentencing.

Reba's case sparked outrage across the Las Vegas community when she was found duct-taped inside a plastic container in triple-digit heat last summer. Rescuers rushed her to a veterinarian for emergency care, but it was too late. A necropsy report found Reba had died of heat stroke.

Laushaul and Foster were arrested on Dec. 27.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 outlined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's lengthy investigation to find and arrest those responsible for Reba's death. According to the report, Reba — called Nike by her former owner — was Laushaul's dog.

This surveillance footage was used by police to help identify suspects in Reba's case:

Foster pleaded guilty in June to one count of willful/malicious torture or killing of an animal.

She is set to return to court for sentencing on Sept. 15.