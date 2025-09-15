Second suspect in death of Reba the bulldog won't spend additional time behind bars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of two people responsible for the death of Reba the bulldog returned to court Monday morning to hear her sentence.
Markeisha Foster entered a guilty plea back in June to one count of attempt to kill, maim or disfigure the animal of another. She was released from custody shortly after reaching the plea agreement.
In court on Sept. 15, Foster was released with credit for time served. In so many words, she is done with court.
Foster's sentencing comes less than a week after that of Isaac Laushaul, Jr., who also pleaded guilty in connection to Reba's death.
Reba's case sparked outrage across the Las Vegas community when she was found duct-taped inside a plastic container in triple-digit heat last summer. Rescuers rushed her to a veterinarian for emergency care, but it was too late. A necropsy report found Reba had died of heat stroke.
Foster and Laushaul were arrested on Dec. 27.
An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 outlined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's lengthy investigation to find and arrest those responsible for Reba's death. According to the report, Reba — called Nike by her former owner — was Laushaul's dog.
Foster admitted to being with Laushaul when the two were caught on surveillance video leaving Reba in the plastic container outside a business on Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.
This surveillance footage was used by police to help identify suspects in Reba's case:
