Las Vegas woman accused of leaving dog to die in heat indicted for felony animal cruelty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman whose dog died after being left outside in extreme heat now faces formal charges for the animal's death.

The French bulldog, identified as "Jazzy" in court documents, died on May 31. Police soon arrested Jazzy's owner, Olivia Underwood, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

According to court documents just obtained by Channel 13, a Clark County grand jury has since indicted Underwood on one category D felony charge of cruelty to animals.

Jurors found evidence to support that Underwood "did willfully, unlawfully, maliciously, and feloniously torture or unjustifiably maim, mutilate or kill...a French Bulldog named 'Jazzy,' by leaving Jazzy outside and locked in a crate with no food or water and with no way to cool herself from the heat of the day, resulting in Jazzy's death," the filing states.

Neighbors shared this video with Channel 13 after trying to save Jazzy. Content advisory: Some may find this video disturbing.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 in June revealed Underwood had previous encounters with Animal Protection Services before Jazzy's death.

The report cites two previous complaints regarding a pit bull named Boss, alleging Underwood left the animal on the patio without shelter in 35-degree weather.

According to the report, Underwood told police she'd put Jazzy outside at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 30, before she went to work. By 1 p.m. Saturday, neighbors who'd taken notice of Jazzy's condition jumped the fence into Underwood's backyard after the dog started seizing. Jazzy had gone stiff and was no longer breathing, and police responding to the home placed Underwood in custody.

National Weather Service records show the temperature reached 105 degrees on May 31, 2025, a record high for that date.