Woman accused of letting dog die in the heat had other animal protection complaints, arrest report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman accused of leaving her French bulldog out in the heat, resulting in its death, has had encounters with Animal Protection Services before. That's according to an arrest report recently obtained.

On Saturday, May 31, LVMPD responded to a call in a neighborhood near Clark County Wetlands Park. Neighbors voiced concern about a dog that had been left outside in a metal crate with no food, water, or shade. At this time, Las Vegas was under an Extreme Heat Warning, with temperatures reaching the triple digits.

Neighbors noticed the dog, named Jazzy, outside as early as 8 a.m. Saturday, but concern grew as the day went on. Around 1 p.m., it appeared Jazzy was seizing, causing some neighbors to enter the backyard through an unlocked gate.

One neighbor even grabbed a bucket of water from their home in an effort to cool the dog down. However, by this point, Jazzy was stiff and no longer breathing.

Channel 13 obtained viewer video of the dog in the heat. WARNING: Some may find the video disturbing.

Viewer video shows dog outside in extreme Las Vegas heat

Eventually, Jazzy's owner, identified as Olivia Underwood, came outside into the backyard and began yelling and cursing at the neighbors.

When officers spoke to Underwood, they learned Jazzy was put outside at 5:45 p.m. Friday before Underwood went to work. Underwood said Jazzy's crate was normally put inside but the dog had made a mess in the crate and it had been put outside for cleaning.

Underwood said she came home around 7 a.m. Saturday and was so tired, she fell asleep in her clothes on the couch. The arrest report states that Underwood had enough time to get off work, order an Uber for her grandmother, eventually change into pajamas and fall asleep, but never checked on the dog.

Around 1 p.m., Underwood woke up to one of her kids saying there were people in the backyard, she told police. She ran downstairs to the backyard and saw people tending to Jazzy. By this point, the people were yelling at Underwood for leaving her dog outside, so she yelled at them and told them to leave.

In the arrest report, two other incidents involving Underwood and Animal Protection Services were listed.

In October of 2019, Underwood had a complaint filed against her at a home on Hualapai regarding a blue pitbull named Boss. Then, on Dec. 27, 2016, she had another complaint against her at a house on Craig Road. This complaint stated she left a pitbull on the patio without adequate shelter in 35° weather.

Additionally, just last year, Underwood took Jazzy to El Camino Animal Hospital due to the dog having a prolapsed uterus, but documents state Underwood refused all medical care and advice before leaving.

Underwood now faces a charge of willful/malicious torture/maiming/killing of a dog. She is due back in court July 2.

