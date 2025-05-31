Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Dog died after reportedly being left outside during Extreme Heat Watch, Las Vegas authorities investigating

Dog died after reportedly being left outside during Extreme Heat Watch, Las Vegas authorities investigating
KTNV
Dog died after reportedly being left outside during Extreme Heat Watch, Las Vegas authorities investigating
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a dog reportedly died due to the heat.

This comes after a video was posted on social media alleging a dog had been left out in the heat.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Viewer video shows dog outside in extreme Las Vegas heat

Courtesy: Go Vegas Dog

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Clark County Wetlands Park in reference to an allegation of animal abuse.

Animal Control was called to take over the investigation, police said.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34