Dog died after reportedly being left outside during Extreme Heat Watch, Las Vegas authorities investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a dog reportedly died due to the heat.

This comes after a video was posted on social media alleging a dog had been left out in the heat.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Viewer video shows dog outside in extreme Las Vegas heat

Courtesy: Go Vegas Dog

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Clark County Wetlands Park in reference to an allegation of animal abuse.

Animal Control was called to take over the investigation, police said.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.