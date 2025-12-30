Community shaken after deadly domestic violence weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Domestic violence remains a major issue here in Southern Nevada.

Just this past weekend, two separate deadly incidents happened in our community. One of them happened in the Southwest valley, the other shook an East Valley neighborhood.

“It’s very hard, we still are processing it," said Farishta Wadood

KTNV

Wadood has lived in this neighborhood of New Brunswick Avenue for nearly two decades.

“I would say I think it’s 2008," said Wadood.

This neighborhood is near Frenchman Mountain, in the middle of Mt. Hood Street, Washington Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

“It's pretty safe, the neighbors are very friendly, nice," said Wadood.

Wadood tells me it's a quiet neighborhood, but Saturday, December 27, it was anything but quiet.

KTNV

“There were cops everywhere and some random cars also, it was all over our street," said Wadood.

Police say that night, 27-year-old Adrian Bailey hit and killed his mom and dad with an unknown object, then wanted to harm himself.

They say Police were able to track him down nearby and arrested him on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Wadood tells me, the parents were Kristine and Roger. They were her neighbors and they knew each other well.

KTNV

“We were very close to them, she helped me take my kids to school, she helped me a lot with raising my kids and she helped other people in the neighborhood as well," said Wadood.

Wadood has two children of her own. Her 10-year-old son Adeel Wadood told me she was the nicest person in the neighborhood.

Wadood's kids say they were always at the Bailey's house and the rest of the neighborhood was too.

KTNV

While it was very sad to hear what happened, Wadood tells me they weren't surprised though.

“They were always having fights. My neighbor would always discuss this with me. But, we didn’t think it would get to that level," said Wadood.

Adeel says he would often play with friends at a house further away from the Bailey's when they fought, saying they had loud arguments all the time.

KTNV

I spoke with local child adolescence psychiatrist with Nevada Mental Health, Dr. Timothy Jeider who tells me domestic violence is a problem that affects our entire community.

“This is unfortunately relatively common in the sense that it happens," said Dr. Jeider.

It's a trend we've seen recently, including in California with the deaths of director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife. Their son is accused of stabbing them to death.

KTNV

Closer to home, just this past Friday police say 55-year-old Orlando Amparo killed his 46-year-old wife Crisanta Amparo, who appeared to have suffered from stab wounds.

They say he then pointed the gun at his son, told him to leave, then before police could get to him, he turned the gun on himself.

Plus, over the past month four Metro Police officers have been arrested for Domestic battery: Melinda Amillia Cooper, Gary Moody, Philippe Dinh, and Chandler Pike.

KTNV

“The public is getting a lot more of it right now. Hopefully this will let people know they’re not alone that there are resources to be helped and there is a bit of a systemic issue in the sense that I think we as a culture could learn to treat people a bit nicer," said Dr. Jeider.

Waddod says it's seeing this happen near the holidays, that makes it even more tragic.

“It’s very sad," said Wadood.

Dr. Jeider tells me the best thing to do with your own family is to trust your gut, and if you see any issues to address them immediately.