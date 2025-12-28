Police: 27-year-old man jailed for killing both his parents in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 27-year-old man is jailed for open murder after police say he killed both his parents in an east Las Vegas home on Saturday.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:28 p.m. on Saturday from a man who told them "he had just killed someone and wanted to harm himself."

Dispatchers were able to trace the call to the 6400 block of New Brunswick Avenue, in the area of Washington Avenue and Sloan Lane.

While officers were driving to that location, police say the man called again from the area of Stewart Avenue and North Fogg Street. There, police took 27-year-old Adrian Bailey into custody.

When officers arrived at the home where the initial call had been traced, they found an adult man and woman with blunt force injuries. Police say the man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she, too, was pronounced dead from her injuries.

LVMPD Homicide detectives were summoned and, through their preliminary investigation, determined that Bailey had "struck his mother and father with an unknown object before leaving the residence."

Bailey was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked into jail for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Police are urging anyone with information that could help this investigation to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.