Tim Walz to encourage early voting in Las Vegas campaign event this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Election Day draws closer, candidates and their endorsers are ramping up efforts in the battleground states.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is once again returning to the Silver State — this time to encourage early voting.

Gov. Walz is expected to appear in Las Vegas on Sunday after a campaign event in Arizona. Details are still limited.

This trip would mark the second solo appearance for the VP nominee after he came to Las Vegas in September.

Ahead of Walz's visit, former President Bill Clinton will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday — both on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket to encourage early voting.

Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will also be in Las Vegas on Wednesday to speak at Treasure Island. Sen. Vance will be followed by a visit from former President Donald Trump on Thursday — who will be a keynote speaker for the United For Change Rally.

