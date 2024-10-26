Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to campaign in Las Vegas next week for early voting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A week before the 2024 Presidential Election, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in Las Vegas to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket and to encourage early voting.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, Emhoff is scheduled for two appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Second Gentleman will be delivering remarks at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the campaign said he will be encouraging early voting and mobilizing the Get Out the Vote team for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff's appearance will follow Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's scheduled appearance for Sunday, Oct. 27.

In the same week, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Henderson on Halloween.

