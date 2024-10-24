Former President Donald Trump to rally in Henderson on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump will be rallying in Nevada for the second time within two weeks— this time in Henderson on Halloween.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum. He will also be at the UNLV Thomas & Mack Arena on Thursday to speak at a AAPI event.

His team said housing affordability is a top issue for Nevada votes. At the rally, the former president vowed to make housing more affordable in the state by working with Gov. Lombardo to allow tracts of federal land to be zoned for large-scale housing construction.

He hopes that Nevada voters will flock to the ballot box in support of his vision to 'Make America Affordable Again.'

Doors are set to open at 11:30 a.m. You can register for tickets using this link.

Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.