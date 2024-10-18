Former President Trump returning to Las Vegas to rally at AAPI event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald J. Trump is returning to Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 24 as the keynote speaker at the United For Change Rally hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action.

The free event is dedicated to celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. It will feature cultural performances and speakers that aim to amplify AAPI voices, promote unity and encourage voter participation.

The event will also feature former Hawaii congresswoman, co-chair of the DNC and Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard along with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Turning Point is honored to host President Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada to rally support for him in this critical swing state. This is an event for all Nevadans, but we’ll also pay special attention to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. These are voters whose values closely align with the conservative platform but have been given too little attention by our movement," said Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action.

The event will be hosted at the UNLV Thomas & Mack Arena. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Trump will take the stage at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit this link.