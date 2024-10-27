Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Las Vegas on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to Las Vegas once again the week before Election Day.

The Harris-Walz campaign said the vice president will be in the Silver State on Thursday, Oct. 31, to host a "When We Vote We Win" rally with Maná.

The campaign said the rally and concert are to encourage Nevadans to get out and vote ahead of the last day of early voting on Nov. 1.

Details are still limited.

The last time Vice President Harris was in Las Vegas was back in September.

Former President Donald Trump will also be in Las Vegas on the same day as Vice President Harris.

Harris' visit is preceded by campaign events from her running mate Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

