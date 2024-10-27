Watch Now
Local NewsNational PoliticsElection 2024Voter Guide 2024

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Las Vegas on Halloween

Election 2024 Harris
Susan Walsh/AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a community rally at the Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Election 2024 Harris
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to Las Vegas once again the week before Election Day.

The Harris-Walz campaign said the vice president will be in the Silver State on Thursday, Oct. 31, to host a "When We Vote We Win" rally with Maná.

The campaign said the rally and concert are to encourage Nevadans to get out and vote ahead of the last day of early voting on Nov. 1.

Details are still limited.

The last time Vice President Harris was in Las Vegas was back in September.

Former President Donald Trump will also be in Las Vegas on the same day as Vice President Harris.

Harris' visit is preceded by campaign events from her running mate Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.

graphics-template-copy.png

Voter Guide 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo