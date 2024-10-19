Watch Now
Local NewsNational PoliticsElection 2024Voter Guide 2024

Actions

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to campaign for Harris-Walz in Las Vegas during early voting

Jill Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Jill Biden
Posted
and last updated

Early voting is underway and with Nevada being a battleground state, many politicians are stopping in Las Vegas.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will stop in the valley on Wednesday to encourage Nevadans to vote early in person or by mail, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Throughout her visit, Dr. Biden will highlight the Harris-Walz vision for a 'new way forward that protects reproductive freedom, strengthens democracy and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but also get ahead.'

They have not released what time and where she will be rallying yet.

Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo