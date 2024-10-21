JD Vance to campaign in Las Vegas this week at Treasure Island

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just about two weeks left before Election Day, Senator JD Vance is once again returning to Las Vegas.

The Republican Vice Presidential nominee is scheduled to deliver remarks at Treasure Island at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The last time Sen. Vance was in Las Vegas was in July when he spoke on immigration and the economy.

Sen. Vance's appearance comes ahead of former President Donald Trump's scheduled visit on Thursday.

Ahead of Sen. Vance's visit, former President Bill Clinton will be in town to encourage early voting on Tuesday, and First Lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.