To The Ballot Box: Where to cast your vote as early voting numbers roll in

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early voting is off to a running start in Clark County, but just how many people are taking advantage of this convenience?

Saturday was the first day of early voting in Nevada, and Clark County said 29,943 people voted in person at polling places. On Sunday, that number was 17,567.

By comparison, 28,234 voted in person on the first day of early voting in 2020.

RELATED | 2024 Election: Your full guide on where to cast your vote in Clark County

Along with the increase in people voting at polling places, Clark County also reported USPS received 67,288 mail ballots by Saturday.

WATCH | What advocates are doing to counter early voting misinformation

It's voting time! What advocates are doing to combat early voting misinformation

“It’s catching on," said Fredrick Davis, a first-time early voter in Las Vegas. "There’s no negative part of it, it’s all positive to go and vote early”

Davis voted early Sunday. He just moved to Las Vegas last year, but is used to voting early.

“My original voting place was in the state of Georgia and I noticed that there, the last lines over there were really long," Davis said.

This weekend, Clark County polling places saw a steady stream of voters and many long lines.

“I think it’s kind of a continuing increase," said UNLV History Department Chair Michael Green. "Mail-in ballots became much more important to people during COVID. Early voting has been going on for a while and I think it’s become increasingly valuable and convenient to people.”

Green has been following election trends in Southern Nevada.

As the number of early voters continues to rise in Clark County, so does the number of nonpartisan voters.

Election department data shows there are more registered nonpartisan voters than there are registered Democrats and Republicans.

According to Clark County data gathered Sunday night before 11 p.m., these are the numbers of registered voters and their political party affiliation.



506,904 Nonpartisan 465,533 Democratic 368,238 Republican 101,441 Other 1,442,116 Overall registered voters in Clark County

“It took off more recently and I think this reflects on happiness with the Republican nominee again being Donald Trump, and remember the Democratic nominee was originally going to be Joe Biden, and I think people felt you know more of the same," Green said.

If you plan to participate in the early voting period through November 1, visit our polling locations page and voter guide for a full list of each polling place, the hours they're open, and the days you can vote.