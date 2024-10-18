Issues that matter to locals: 7 voter panels ahead of the 2024 election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.

Channel 13's Justin Hinton spoke with members of the Black community

Education, political involvement, the disenfranchisement of Black men, and coming together as a community were the key issues discussed by our panel of Black Nevadans looking ahead to the 2024 Election.

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius speaks with young Americans on the topics they find important before they head to the polls

Gun violence prevention, women's reproductive healthcare, the environment, and the economy are among the top issues on the minds of these young voters here in Southern Nevada.

Channel 13's Justin Hinton spoke with members of the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Our panelists touched on the presence of gun violence in America, in addition to what public offices and we as a people can do to make families safer. Another key issue: the state of the nation's economy and business ownership.

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius speaks with members of the LGBTQIA+ community on the topics they find important before they head to the polls.

Preserving personal liberties and freedoms was a key issue for members of the panel. Funding DEI programs, police reform and resources for mental health were also top of mind for these members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with local women who are looking ahead to Nov. 5.

The economy and the rising cost of living were issues important to everyone on the panel and how those affect all aspects of life, including homeownership. Women's health, with special attention to abortion access, was also brought up as a topic of concern. Our panelists also touched on the border and the immigration process.

Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with members of the Hispanic community.

Among the key issues discussed in our Hispanic & Latino voter panel were employment in today's economy, the state of education in Southern Nevada compared to the nation, and the concerns associated with immigration in the United States. Our panelists also touched on the representation and advocacy for Hispanic and Latino communities within public offices.

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius spoke with members of the older populace.

The assurance of freedom, not just for the individual, but for future generations is on the minds of older voters this election season. Rising costs, especially in insurance premiums, are also in discussion as the nation grapples over economic outlooks. And finally: The State of our Democracy and the changes it has faced, currently faces, and will face.

For more election coverage, Channel 13 has you covered here.