2024 Election: Your full guide on where to cast your vote in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are 25 days away from the 2024 presidential election. With early voting right around the corner in Nevada, where can you cast your ballot?

Channel 13 has compiled a list of voting centers across Clark County. If you are a registered voter, you can cast your vote starting Oct. 19 in person or using your mail-in ballot at any early voting site.

Henderson

  • Galleria at Sunset: Oct. 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Henderson City Hall: Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Silver Springs Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northwest Las Vegas

  • Las Vegas Athletic Club- Rainbow: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Meadows Mall: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mountain Crest Community Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northeast Las Vegas

  • Walnut Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Valley

  • Arroyo Market Square: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Blue Diamond Crossing: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Desert Breeze Community Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Silverado Ranch Community Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Flamingo Senior Center: Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

North Las Vegas

  • North Las Vegas City Hall: Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Craig Ranch Regional Park: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Deer Springs Town Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Las Vegas Athletic Club- Decatur: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

East Las Vegas

  • Cambridge Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Nellis Crossing Shopping Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enterprise

  • Mountain's Edge Regional Park: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Centennial Hills

  • Thunderbird Family Sports Complex: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summerlin

  • Veterans Memorial Community Center: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North Las Vegas

  • Albertsons: Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Aliante Library: Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas Campus: Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • SkyView YMCA: Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sun City Aliante Community Center: Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Las Vegas

  • East Las Vegas Community Center: Oct. 26 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East Las Vegas Library: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northeast Las Vegas

  • Cardenas Market: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Coleman Senior Center: Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hollywood Recreation Center: Oct. 24 through Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center: Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunrise Library: Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centennial Hills

  • Centennial Hills YMCA: Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring Valley

  • Albertsons: Oct. 26 and Oct 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Chinatown Plaza: Oct. 19 through Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Clark County Building Department: Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • College of Southern Nevada, West Charleston Campus: Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Las Vegas

  • Clark County Department of Family Services- Torrey Pines: Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pearson Community Center, Room C: Oct. 19 through Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Silver Mesa Recreation Center: Oct. 29 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Skye Canyon Community Center: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Valley

  • Paradise Recreation and Community Center: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • UNLV Lied Library: Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Henderson

  • College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus: Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Green Valley Library: Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Henderson Executive Airport: Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Heritage Park Senior Facility: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nevada State University, Rogers Student Center: Nov. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Paseo Verde Library: Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Reynolds, Donald W. Boys & Girls Club: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Seafood City Market: Oct. 27 through Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sun City Anthem Center: Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Windmill Library: Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Solera at Anthem Community Center: Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summerlin

  • Desert Vista Community Center: Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mountain Shadows Community Center: Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rainbow Library: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sahara West Library: Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Las Vegas

  • Doolittle Community Center: Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Whitney Recreation Center: Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Winchester Dondero Cultural Center: Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enterprise

  • Enterprise Library: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Las Vegas

  • Regional Transportation Commission, Room 108: Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boulder City

  • Boulder City Recreation Center: Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Laughlin

  • Laughlin Library: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mesquite

  • Mesquite Jimmie Hughes Campus, Suite 1: Oct. 20 through Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sun City Mesquite: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moapa Valley

  • Moapa Valley Comm. Ctr.: Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Searchlight

  • Searchlight Community Center: Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All election day vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Las Vegas

  • Allen, Dean Lamar Elementary School
  • Bozarth, Henry and Evelyn Elementary School
  • Cadwallader, Ralph Middle School
  • Doolittle Community Center
  • Johnson, Walter Junior High School
  • Las Vegas Athletic Club- Rainbow
  • Leavitt, Justice Myron E. Middle School
  • May, Ernest Elementary School
  • Mirabelli Community Center
  • Molasky, Irwin and Susan Junior High School
  • Moore, William K. Elementary School
  • Mountain Crest Community Center
  • O'Callaghan, Mike Middle School
  • O'Roarke, Thomas Elementary School
  • Reed, Doris Elementary School
  • Saville, Anthony Middle School
  • Shadow Ridge High School
  • Tarr, Sheila Academy of International Studies
  • Thunderbird Family Sports Complex
  • Tobler, R. E. Elementary School
  • Vegas Verdes Elementary School

Northeast Las Vegas

  • Bailey, William H. Middle School
  • Coleman Senior Center
  • Detwiler, Ollie Elementary School
  • Hollywood Recreation Center
  • Keller, Duane D. Middle School
  • Knudson, K. O. Academy of the Arts
  • Long, Walter V. Elementary School
  • Manch, J. E. Elementary School
  • Mendoza, John F. Elementary School
  • Monaco, Mario C. and Joann Middle School
  • Rancho High School
  • Walnut Recreation Center

South Valley

  • Arroyo Market Square
  • Blue Diamond Crossing
  • Desert Oasis High School
  • Faiss, Wilbur & Theresa Middle School
  • Fine, Mark L. Elementary School
  • Forbuss, Robert L. Elementary School
  • Mountain's Edge Regional Park
  • Paradise Recreation and Community Center
  • Schofield Jack Lund Middle School
  • Schorr, Steve Elementary School
  • Silverado Ranch Community Center
  • Tarkanian, Lois & Jerry Middle School
  • Ward, Gene Elementary School

Southwest Las Vegas

  • Bailey, Sister Robert Joseph Elementary School
  • Cortney, Francis H. Junior High School

East Las Vegas

  • Cambridge Recreation Center
  • Desert Pines High School
  • East Las Vegas Community Center
  • East Las Vegas Library
  • Eldorado High School
  • French, Doris Elementary School
  • Nellis Crossing Shopping Center
  • Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center
  • UNLV Lied Library
  • Valley High School

Spring Valley

  • College of Southern Nevada, West Charleston Campus
  • Desert Breeze Community Center
  • Fertitta, Victoria Middle School
  • Gray, R. Guild Elementary School
  • Lawrence, Clifford J. Junior High School
  • Meadows Mall

North Las Vegas

  • Bridger, Jim Middle School
  • College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas
  • Craig Ranch Regional Park
  • Cram, Brian and Teri Middle School
  • Dickens, D.L. "Dusty" Elementary School
  • Findlay, Clifford O. (Pete) Middle School
  • Las Vegas Athletic Club- Decatur
  • North Las Vegas City Hall
  • Pearson Community Center
  • Sedway, Marvin M. Middle School
  • Simmons, Eva G. Elementary School
  • Sun City Aliante Community Center
  • Swainston, Theron L. Middle School
  • Wolfe, Eva M. Elementary School

Downtown Las Vegas

  • Historic Fifth Street School
  • Las Vegas City Hall
  • Regional Transportation Commission
  • Stupak Community Center

Summerlin

  • Derfelt, Herbert A. Elementary School
  • Desert Vista Community Center
  • Goolsby, Judy and John Elementary School
  • Hayes, Keith and Karen Elementary School
  • Mountain Shadows Community Center
  • Ober, D'Vorre and Hal Elementary School
  • Rainbow Library
  • Sahara West Library
  • Veterans Memorial Community Center

Henderson

  • Brown, B. Mahlon Academy of International Studies
  • Burkholder, Lyal Middle School
  • College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus
  • Coronado High School
  • Cox, David M. Elementary School
  • Dooley, John Elementary School
  • Ellis, Robert and Sandy Elementary School
  • Galleria at Sunset
  • Galloway, Fay Elementary School
  • Green Valley High School
  • Henderson City Hall
  • Heritage Park Senior Facility
  • Kesterson, Lorna J. Elementary School
  • Mannion, Jack and Terry Elementary School
  • Miller, Bob Middle School
  • Nevada State University
  • Silver Springs Recreation Center
  • Solera at Anthem Community Center
  • Stevens, Josh Elementary School
  • Sun City Anthem Community Center
  • Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center

Boulder City

  • Boulder City Recreation Center
  • King, Martha P. Elementary School

Bunkerville

  • Bunkerville Community Center

Logandale

  • Clark County Fairgrounds

Indian Springs

  • Indian Springs Community Center

Laughlin

  • Laughlin Library

Mesquite

  • Mesquite Jimmie Hughes Campus
  • Sun City Mesquite

Moapa

  • Moapa Recreation & Community Center
  • Moapa Tribal Administration Building
  • Moapa Valley Community Center

Sandy Valley

  • Sandy Valley School

Searchlight

  • Searchlight Community Center
