Clark County announces Allegiant Stadium will serve as a polling location on Election Day

Sports fans can rejoice in Clark County's decision to allow voters to vote on Election Day in an iconic location.
David Becker/AP
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, the Clark County Election Department, and the Raiders and NFL partner up to allow voters to vote at Allegiant Stadium on Election Day this year.

“One of the goals of the Clark County Election Department is to make sure every eligible voter has access to the polls, and what better way to do that than open up our largest location at Allegiant Stadium,” said Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo.

Allegiant Stadium "I Voted" sticker

In addition to the iconic polling location, an exclusive "I Voted" sticker will be available to those who vote at Allegiant Stadium.

For more information regarding how to vote at Allegiant Stadium and additional resources for voters, the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders have launched a webpage here.

