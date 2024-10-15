Nevada voters can sign up for text messages for the latest upcoming election information

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is launching a text message campaign to streamline voter participation and increase access to critical information about the upcoming election.

Voters across Nevada will start receiving text messages with instructions and reminders on how to vote. Text messages will come from the number 25486 and be available in English and Spanish.

Here is an example of a text message

Nevada Secretary of State Office

“These text messages will allow us to communicate important information directly to voters and help them navigate the electoral process," said Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar. "We also encourage every voter to look for the ‘Official Election Mail’ seal on any mail they receive, and to reach out to our office if they have questions about what they’re reading.”

Voters can also get updates on the status of their mail ballot by signing up here. After signing up, voters can get updates through email, phone call or text messages.

The Secretary of State’s office encourages all residents to take advantage of these resources to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

How is the Secretary of State's Office contacting me?

If you’ve received an email, text message or call from the Secretary of State’s Office or your County Clerk’s Office, that means you have provided your contact information on your voter registration file. Voters can also update their contact information if they vote in person during early voting or on Election Day through this link.

Will my local election official try to contact me?

Your local election official may try to contact you regarding important updates for the election and/or your ballot.

Nevada law requires election officials to use your signature to confirm your identity when voting. If your county Clerk or Registrar’s Office has any questions about your signature (if your signature doesn’t appear to match or your signature is missing), they will attempt to contact you to verify your ballot.

The deadline for a voter to cure their signature and have their ballot counted after Election Day is Nov. 12th, 2024. Updating your contact information using this link ensures that your local election official can contact you and get your ballot counted before the deadline.

Important dates for the 2024 election

Channel 13 complied a full list of early voting centers and Election Day sites in Clark County. You can find that list here.



Early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1

runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 Election Day is on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

is on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Same-Day Voter Registration can happen anytime online here or in person at polling locations

can happen anytime online here or in person at polling locations Mail Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county election officials no later than Nov. 9 to be counted

For more information on the 2024 election, you can visit this link.